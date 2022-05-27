Founders of Arise Church resign amid abuse allegations

John Cameron, lead pastor of Arise Church. Photo / Supplied

The founders of Arise Church, which has been at the centre of abuse allegations, have resigned.

The church announced tonight founders and lead pastors John and Gillian Cameron would be resigning, alongside John's brother Brent.

In a statement, trustee Kylie Fletcher apologised to members on behalf of the board who had experienced hurt and said the trio would be resigning to allow for "continued changes to be made".

This evening's announcement comes after accusations interns were mistreated at the church, as well as claims sexual assault allegations weren't addressed properly, which were published on David Farrier's Webworm site.

The church then announced it would undertake two reviews and pastor John earlier this week said he would step aside, but would still be employed by Arise.

Tonight's announcement followed numerous allegations about emotional and physical abuse that took place under the brothers' leadership.

Brent's resignation would be effective immediately, while John and Gillian would be involved in the church for at least another three months.

John and Gillian said in a joint statement it was "devastating to hear" the church had hurt people and they were resigning to allow for "real change" to take place.

Brent said he was "deeply sorry" to God and past and present members of Arise where his behaviour had not met the values of a Christian.

He said he would not be making any public comment on the allegation made against him.

Previously the Herald spoke to former members of the church who outlined a range of alleged issues including allegations that a woman "shunned" by the church, and members were advised not to contact her, after her baby was assaulted by her former partner.

While the former partner was sent to prison for causing serious injuries to the baby, she alleges she was cut off, deleted from their life group chat and told not to come to the church.

"I was left pretty much alone at a time in my life where I needed support the most."

The woman, who can't be named for legal reasons, was not surprised by the allegations reported against the church.

"I knew a lot of interns and worked in the office sometimes voluntarily, so I saw some of the long hours worked and know people who suffered mistreatment."

A Sunday service at Arise Church. Photo / Elle Hunt, RNZ

Another former member told the Herald church leaders told her she had to "fully accept" Jesus in her life to be healed from her eating disorder.

Dayna* had experienced eating disorders throughout her life and in 2017, two years after she started attending Arise church, she relapsed.

When she turned to the church for support, she alleges leaders and a counsellor they referred her to told her she needed to "fully accept" Jesus in her life if she wanted to recover.

"It was kind of like, there is fundamentally something wrong with you and if you accept Jesus in your life you will heal. And I was like I do, I'm coming to everything and I'm believing, and I really did. But it was kind of like, if you really were, you wouldn't be sick any more."

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate out of any mental health illness and there is no one distinct cause.

Research shows a combination of genes and environment are involved in causing the illnesses and some studies have shown that more than 50 per cent of the risk for developing an eating disorder comes from genetics.

At the time the Arise board said they felt "deeply troubled" by any story in which an individual had not been met with love, compassion and support.

"We have read this story with great sadness and acknowledge the hurt and the pain that has been expressed.

"Due to legal and privacy obligations, the board is unable to comment on specific allegations while the independent processes are taking place."

The contact details for the independent reviewer are:

Email: contact@pathfinding.co.nz

Phone: 0800 274 731

Website: pathfinding.co.nz

