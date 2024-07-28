Advertisement
Founder of Dunedin band The Chills, Martin Phillipps, dies unexpectedly

Scene from The Chills: The Triumph and Tragedy of Martin Phillipps, which opens in cinemas this week. Photo / Frans Schellekens/Redferns.

Martin Phillipps, the founder and frontman of seminal Dunedin band The Chills, has died unexpectedly.

He was 61 year old.

The Chills took to social media on Sunday night to announce Phillipps’ death and said his family asked for privacy during this time.

The musician was the driving force behind The Chills and has been part of the band since its inception in the 1980s, when it signed with Flying Nun Records.

“It is with broken hearts the family and friends of Martin Phillipps wish to advised Martin has died unexpectedly,” The Chills post read.

“The family ask for privacy at this time.

“Funeral arrangements will be advised in due course.”

The Chills website described the 61-year-old had “a single-minded determination to take quality, original NZ-sounding, melodic rock music global”.

He battled with drug addiction, alcoholism and contracted hepatitis C in the 1990s.

Hits from The Chills include; Pink Frost, Heavenly Pop Hit, I Love My Leather Jacket and Kaleidoscope World.

MORE TO COME

Musician Martin Phillips, lead singer of The Chills , at his Dunedin home surrounded by his collection of records . 28 February 2005 New Zealand Herald Photograph by Martin Sykes NZH 06Jun09 - MEMORIES: Martin Phillipps, lead singer and last original member of the Chills, says he has never tired of Pink Frost, a song especially poignant because it coincided with the death of drummer Martyn Bull. PICTURE / MARTIN SYKES
