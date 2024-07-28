Scene from The Chills: The Triumph and Tragedy of Martin Phillipps, which opens in cinemas this week. Photo / Frans Schellekens/Redferns.

Martin Phillipps, the founder and frontman of seminal Dunedin band The Chills, has died unexpectedly.

He was 61 year old.

The Chills took to social media on Sunday night to announce Phillipps’ death and said his family asked for privacy during this time.

The musician was the driving force behind The Chills and has been part of the band since its inception in the 1980s, when it signed with Flying Nun Records.

“It is with broken hearts the family and friends of Martin Phillipps wish to advised Martin has died unexpectedly,” The Chills post read.