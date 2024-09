About 40 firefighters are battling a large crane fire tonight at Port of Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Forty firefighters are battling a crane fire at Ports of Auckland tonight, with a witness saying smoke is spewing over Auckland Central.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesperson told the Herald they were “responding to an incident” in Auckland Central tonight after receiving a call at 9.15pm.

About 10 fire crews and 40 firefighters were in attendance shortly after 10pm.

Fenz said a transformer was on fire.