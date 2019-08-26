Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Former trade minister Todd McClay helped arrange $150,000 donation from Chinese racing industry billionaire Lin Lang to National Party

Matt Nippert
By
10 mins to read
Todd McClay, left, and Lang Lin, right, at their July 2016 meeting in Beijing on the sideline of the G20 trade ministers' meetings.

Todd McClay, left, and Lang Lin, right, at their July 2016 meeting in Beijing on the sideline of the G20 trade ministers' meetings.

KEY POINTS:

• Questions raised over National Party's largest donation of 2014-17 electoral cycle.
• Donation made through New Zealand-registered company after its Chinese.chairman and owner met then trade-minister Todd McClay in Beijing and Rotorua.
• Documentary

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand