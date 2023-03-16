The former sports star appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday. Photo / Tara Shaskey

A former top sports star who represented New Zealand internationally has admitted assaulting a woman and damaging her property over a three-day period.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared in New Plymouth District Court today.

There, he admitted a charge of assault on a person in a family relationship and three of wilful damage.

According to the summary of facts, the man met with the woman on the morning of February 17 this year.

He was following her down the stairs near a car park when he grabbed the woman from behind in a “bear hug”.

She was unable to escape his grip, the summary said.

While still holding the woman, the man grabbed her phone from her and threw it away.

The following day, he went to a property where due to his police bail conditions he was not allowed to enter.

There, he removed a security camera in an attempt to conceal his entry before proceeding to damage the woman’s property.

He used a black permanent marker to write derogatory comments about the woman on a photo frame that had significant sentimental value to her.

Then the next day, on February 19, he took the woman’s wallet and cut up her bank cards before chucking the wallet in a rubbish bin.

In explanation for his offending, the man told police he was “angry” at the time of the incidents.

He will be sentenced on May 26.