Former Speaker of the House David Carter. Photo / File

By RNZ

A former Speaker of Parliament says issuing trespass notices to former MPs was a "stupid move".

A political backlash and the threat of legal action appear to have forced Speaker Trevor Mallard to withdraw five trespass notices, including those issued to Winston Peters and Matt King.

Sir David Carter told Morning Report there was no justification to trespass former MPs from Parliament grounds.

"I think trespass orders should be considered for people who come on and protest and break the law, for people who protest peacefully we should actually encourage protest at parliament."

He said under no circumstances should protesters who had acted peacefully and within the rules be trespassed.

Winston Peters was trespassed after visiting protesters at Parliament. Photo / File

Sir David said Mallard is meant to be Parliament's person but he is too entrenched in Labour.

Sir David, a former National MP, said the role should have the respect from both sides of the house.

"From what I gather from talking to former colleagues of mine, they've become exasperated with some of his decisions or in particular words out of order.

"He just looks to me like he's not accepting the role as Parliament's person, he's there actually as a Labour Party member and there to protect the Government and that's not the essence of a good speaker."

Carter said he did his best in the job and he encouraged Trevor Mallard to change his attitude and do his.

Deputy-Prime Minister Grant Robertson told First Up he was pleased the decision to trespass former MPs had been withdrawn.

"He and the parliamentary service made some independent decisions here (and) there have been conversations between politicians of all parties and the speaker over the last few days.

"It's a good thing the trespass notices have been withdrawn against those former MPs."

However, he said people should not forget the unsavoury scenes at the Parliament protest and a proportionate response would be required for some people who were in attendance.

Robertson said the speaker had to have the right to make decisions independent to the government of the day.

He said he did not think it was necessary to replace Mallard as speaker of Parliament.

"Trevor is a vastly experienced parliamentarian, there's really nobody in our Parliament today who knows as much about the way Parliament operates.

"I think if everyone goes back over Trevor's political career over his whole time they'll see a lot of ups and downs but he's a person who does bring a lot of wisdom."

Robertson said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had spoken to Mallard this week and reminded him of the responsibilities of his role.