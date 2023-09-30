Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern battles New York flash floods to vote

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern didn’t let flash flooding in New York City stop her from getting her vote in for the New Zealand election today.

In a post to Instagram this morning, Ardern said it’s the first time since she started voting that she hasn’t been involved in the campaign.

“Popping a ballot in the box felt just as important,” she said.

Ardern left little to the imagination on where her votes went, confirming she had given “two ticks for Chippy and the Labour team”.

She urged other Kiwis abroad to vote.

It comes as New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on the city, urging residents to stay home and singling out those who live in basements to brace for the worst.

The New York Times reported heavy rainfall pounded the city and surrounding regions on Friday, bringing flash floods, shutting down entire subway lines, turning major roadways into lakes and sending children to the upper floors of flooding schoolhouses.

Ardern recently went on the US talk show Good Morning America [GMA] to reflect on her career and talk about her new life outside of politics.

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern reveals what she misses most about politics. Photo / Good Morning America

She was in New York to speak during the Earthshot Innovation Summit - Prince William’s environmental charity.

GMA host Robin Roberts asked Ardern if she characterised her own resignation as a result of burnout, which she denied.

“I could have kept going but for me having been through a period where we did experience a lot of crisis in New Zealand, it was whether or not I had enough to do the job well.

“The answer for me personally was no, it was time for someone else. So a bit different than burnout,” Ardern said.

Jacinda Ardern, her partner Clarke Gayford, and their child Neve. Photo / Getty Images

On what life is like after politics, she described it as “very different” and that she was enjoying spending more time with her family.

Ardern said she wanted to be present for her daughter Neve, who turned five this year and started school.

“But I also still want to be useful and so, at the moment, I’m very lucky to be in Boston, I’m at Harvard.”

In April, Ardern revealed her new Harvard University post specialising in technology governance, alongside her previously announced jobs working as a special envoy to the Christchurch Call and joining the Earthshot board.