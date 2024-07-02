“Instead of using the funding given to the charity to make a difference to the lives of her community, Ms Sio abused her position of trust and responsibility to steal $44,000,” SFO director Karen Chang said.
“She also turned a blind eye to Ms Uitime, who stole around $216,000,” Chang said.
Between them they stole around $260,000. Uitime stole about $216,000 by creating false invoices from suppliers and authorising cash cheques to pay them.
Sio benefited from the proceeds of two cashed cheques, stealing about $44,000.
The charity was supposed to provide prevention, education, counselling and development services to Auckland’s Pacific Island community.
Uitime was sentenced to two years and one month of jail time in October 2020 after pleading guilty to three charges of forgery and six representative charges of dishonestly using a document.
Chang said the offending was “destabilising to our social fabric, damage[ing] trust in community leadership and institutions.
“Fraud that targets or disproportionately harms a particularly vulnerable community or group is a focus area for the Serious Fraud Office.
“Misappropriating government funding can also further exacerbate an issue and undermine government efforts,” she said.
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.