There has been no sighting of Freeman since but an intensive search has been ongoing.

“Give yourself up,” Bush advised Freeman today in an interview with the Herald.

“Your destiny is your call.”

Bush said Freeman “does not deserve anyone’s support”, and anyone who knowingly supports him will face the consequences.

“It’s a very unwise thing to do.”

Bush served as the Commissioner of the New Zealand Police from April 2014 until April 2020.

He was sworn in as the head of Victoria’s police force in June this year.

He confirmed that as of this afternoon, Freeman was still at large.

“We haven’t had any positive sightings since he went missing,” he said.

“We still have a massive resource in the area – over 450 staff. We’ve got a very wide cordon.”

Dezi Bird Freeman, pictured outside a court in Victoria, had previously called police officers "scumbags".

He said the alleged murders were “the most tragic” incident he’d faced during his short tenure in Victoria.

“And it’s very tough on Victoria Police because you will probably recall that only five years ago, four Victorian officers were killed on the eastern freeway in a motor accident,” he said.

“So they’re still recovering from that and to have this happen, the organisation is quite traumatised.

“But in these times they come together and support each other and they’re doing that extremely well.”

Bush has spent time with frontline staff and the families of the slain and injured officers.

“I went up on the day, and I met the seven staff that had been on the search warrant and came back, and I gave them my support.

“I was up there again yesterday, meeting with the entire search team, special operations group, search and rescue – all the people that were involved. And meeting with the families of our officers that passed.

“It was really important that we get out there and support them – they do appreciate it. But also, to make sure they’ve got all the resources that they need and to understand the environment that they’re working in.”

Heavily armed police are warning locals to stay inside while the search for Dezi Freeman continues. Photo / Newswire

Bush wanted his staff and their families to know he was behind them.

“They deserve and will have all the support of the organisation, but also the outpourings from the community are extensive,” he said

“When I was up there yesterday, I was joined by the Victoria Premier and the Victoria Police Minister. The outpourings of grief and support from the community have been overwhelming.

“The flowers in the foyer of the Wangaratta police station bring it home. People were just coming in, constantly filling out the acknowledgement book for the officers in the station. The community really does put their arms around the police.”

He said there were various investigations under way in relation to Freeman.

The homicide investigation and search were ongoing.

The investigation that sparked the alleged murders is also active.

The shooting took place while 10 police officers were executing a search warrant at Freeman’s home in relation to historical sex offences.

Mike Bush during his time as New Zealand's Police Commissioner. Photo / NZ Herald

Bush said his staff were working long hours and were “very focused on their mission” to find the alleged offender and hold him accountable.

“They are very professional. When I was with them yesterday, I was extremely impressed,” he said.

“I went to a number of the special operation groups briefings before they deployed to search properties etc. They’re highly capable and highly professional.”

Bush said charges had not been ruled out for Freeman’s wife and son who were arrested on Thursday.

Mali Freeman, 42, and her 15-year-old son were interviewed by police and released.

“People were interviewed totally and specifically in relation to the homicide investigation,” Bush said yesterday.

“There may or may not be charges that follow.”

