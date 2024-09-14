Health sector reforms take place as the energy sector struggles. Country GDP is expected to drop as a result. A section of SH1 will be closed this weekend due to grid upgrades.

Police were investigating multiple complaints of historical child sexual abuse against late former National Party minister Anthony “Aussie” Malcolm at the time of his death.

Stuff has reported the probe just days after the former high-profile politician’s death.

Malcolm, also New Zealand’s first America’s Cup campaign director and who went to Parliament after working as a social worker and later running an ad company, died in Whangārei this week after a short illness.

The 83-year-old widower, who is survived by his four children and six grandchildren, was a Cabinet minister in Sir Robert Muldoon’s Government across various portfolios including health, immigration and railways. He was also MP for the Auckland electorate of Eden for three terms until 1984.

It was understood the police investigation began as a result of matters raised during the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, and that they dated as far back as the 1980s and the complainants were boys then aged under 16, Stuff reported.