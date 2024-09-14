Advertisement
Former National Party minister Aussie Malcolm accused of historical child sex abuse

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Police were investigating multiple complaints of historical child sexual abuse against late former National Party minister Anthony “Aussie” Malcolm at the time of his death.

Stuff has reported the probe just days after the former high-profile politician’s death.

Malcolm, also New Zealand’s first America’s Cup campaign director and who went to Parliament after working as a social worker and later running an ad company, died in Whangārei this week after a short illness.

The 83-year-old widower, who is survived by his four children and six grandchildren, was a Cabinet minister in Sir Robert Muldoon’s Government across various portfolios including health, immigration and railways. He was also MP for the Auckland electorate of Eden for three terms until 1984.

It was understood the police investigation began as a result of matters raised during the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, and that they dated as far back as the 1980s and the complainants were boys then aged under 16, Stuff reported.

They wouldn’t comment on individuals or their cases, but as a result of the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s recommendations they were looking at how to manage and investigate new historical complaints of abuse in care, a police spokesman told the Herald today.

“Survivors need to be assured we will treat each investigation confidentially and with the care and attention it deserves.”

Abuse survivors can report previously undisclosed experiences of abuse in care on the police website www.police.govt.nz https://www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/how-report-crime-or-incident

Malcolm’s family declined to comment.

Former National Party minister Anthony "Aussie" Malcolm, pictured in 2000.
National Party president Sylvia Wood spoke of Malcolm’s “lifetime of service to the National Party, the Eden electorate and New Zealand” after family announced the Australian-born former minister’s death on Thursday.

His other post-politics ventures included establishing the immigration consultancy Malcolm Pacific and Dive! Tutukaka north of Whangārei.

In a statement today the National Party said: “We were completely unaware about any complaints or investigations involving Mr Malcolm, however, it appears they are being dealt with through the correct channels.”

Former National Party Cabinet minister Aussie Malcolm had several business ventures after his time in politics ended, including Dive! Tutukaka - for which he is pictured in 2004.
Private investigator Clinton Bowerman told the Herald he was advocating for several people who made complaints to police about Malcolm.

The people, who he’d supported through the Royal Commission of Inquiry process, were “overwhelmed” by news Malcolm had died, Bowerman said.

He declined to comment further but said people may go public with more information in the near future.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.


