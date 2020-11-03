Former Napier Boys' hooker keen to steal Shield from Hawke's Bay

Thompson has enjoyed a good run in the Wellington side with fellow hookers Dane Coles and Asafo Aumua overseas with the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Photo / Paul Taylor

Tyrone Thompson grew up in Napier, but on Sunday he is doing everything in his power to ensure Hawke's Bay lose the Ranfurly Shield.

The 20-year-old hooker is a former Napier Boys' High School player, in his first Mitre 10 Cup season with the Wellington Lions.

The visitors from the capital head to McLean Park on Sunday to try and upset the Magpies' plans to lock the Log up for summer.

Thompson is excited by the chance to spoil Hawke's Bay's party.

"I know a lot of friends ...will be there, so I'm just keen to play in front of them," he said.

"A few of my close bros have been saying they're going to be supporting Wellington."

Wellington hooker Tyrone Thompson, left, celebrates with his teammates after a try his on debut against Bay of Plenty. Photo / Photosport

Even though he lived in Hawke's Bay from the age of 5 right through to his final year at Napier Boys' High School in 2018, for some reason Thompson never quite converted to being a Magpies fan: "I went to some Magpies games and stuff, but when I was growing up I never had like a favourite team or anything like that."

In saying that, he is a big fan of Magpies captain and fellow hooker Ash Dixon.

"He's a good player and his throwing is mean, so he's always been a player I've watched along the way and looked to learn off," Thompson said.

And this year the young prospect has had the chance to learn off two more star rakes up close in teammates Dane Coles and Asafo Aumua.

Thompson joined those two All Blacks in the Hurricanes wider training group for Super Rugby pre-season.

"(I) got to learn quite a bit off Colesy and Asafo around the start of the year, and while they were with [the Lions] as well," he said.

Their departure to join the All Blacks camp ahead of the Bledisloe Cup opened the door for Thompson to get plenty of game time.

Wellington are currently fourth on the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership ladder having won half of their eight games.

After a disappointing loss to Tasman, Thompson said they are keen to right some wrongs.

Tyrone Thompson, centre, and his Napier Boys' High School teammates finally got one over Hastings Boys' High School in 2018. Photo / Paul Taylor

He's out for a bit of revenge on Sunday on a personal level as well, given he'll be up against some old high school rivals in the Magpies side.

Kianu Kereru-Symes, Devan Flanders, Folau Fakatava, Lincoln McClutchie and Danny Toala were all part of the Hastings Boys' High School 1st XV that were national champions in 2017.

Thompson's Napier team was never quite able to get one up over those players, although he did captain the Sky Blues to a win over Hastings and the national secondary school final in 2018, after the Hastings' quintet had finished high school.

"I'll be looking forward to playing them," he said.