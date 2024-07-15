“The chance to come back in, help out the institution, and come back home was just great. I’m really delighted to be here.”

The role commands an annual salary of $629,000 - $544,843 after accounting for KiwiSaver and the rental of University Lodge in St Leonards, where Robertson will stay with his partner, Alf.

Robertson said he was actively considering allocating a portion of the salary to initiatives to support equitable outcomes for students.

“I think there’s some stuff I can do to support students and going, you know, getting here and going about their lives. So still working on the detail of that, but it’s definitely my intention to go ahead there.”

Robertson said the vice-chancellor role was not at all on his radar, until a moment of reflection following Labour’s defeat in last year’s election when he began considering an alternative path.

University of Otago's clocktower building. Former Labour MP Grant Robertson is the university's new vice-chancellor. Photo / RNZ

“Fifteen years as an MP - nine of those initially in Opposition, then six in Government. If you think about the political world, I’d be committing to another three years and however long in Opposition, then coming back again. I felt that at a personal level, I’d given it all that I could, and it was time for me to think about doing some different things.”

As the University of Otago’s first non-academic vice-chancellor, Robertson noted his “academic-adjacent” background, with both his brothers having academic careers and his previous employment at the university in research and enterprise.

He described the transition so far as highly positive.

“I have a huge respect for what academics do and for the importance of their work in wider society, I think that’s the most important thing. But clearly, I am leaning on others with that academic background within my own senior leadership team here and across the university, and I’ll be listening and learning as I go around the areas that I’m less familiar with.”

The University of Otago's new vice chancellor Grant Robertson officially began his new role on Monday, July 1. Photo / Ben Tomsett

He said the role was not without its similarities to his political work as Minister of Finance.

Addressing the financial challenges faced by the University of Otago will be a top priority for Robertson, which he acknowledged had caused “a lot of pain” for staff and students.

“Nobody will be able to pretend that university hasn’t had its financial challenges. There is a good plan in place to deal with those which we’re part way through, and my job is to make sure we follow through on that and implement it.”

In response to the Government’s reviews of the science system and universities, Robertson said he would also be making sure the university would be putting its best foot forward.

“We really need to uphold and show to the Government what we’re doing in matters and works, and how we can connect, perhaps better, with other bits of society and business and the community.”

Addressing enrolment numbers of domestic and international students was another top priority for Robertson.

“We’ve obviously had a couple of years where it hasn’t gone as well as the university wanted. I’m optimistic about that, but we’ve got to work hard to make sure that we get all the students here we possibly can.”

Former Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson is the University of Otago's new vice-chancellor. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Robertson said student life and culture was hugely important to him, and he wanted to maintain that aspect.

“It can come across as a cliche, but I do really think that the experience you have as a student is a hugely important part of shaping who you are and what’s going to happen in your life.”

He said he was acutely aware of the mental health pressures that exist for young people today, and the university would be taking that into account in their support for students.

On a personal level, Robertson said he was looking forward to reintegrating with Dunedin’s culture - specifically its music scene, and he was eagerly on the hunt for the city’s best coffee spots.

“I’m a big lover of New Zealand music, and I spent a lot of time watching bands and being involved with people who started bands when they were here. That was a big part of my existence. Then I got involved in the student political world, and that in itself had a cultural element kind of to it,” he said.

“There’s still a strong music scene going on here, and I’m excited to catch up.”

His days as a student politician contrast with his return to the University of Otago in a leadership role - which Robertson said had not been lost on people.

“People are always very keen to remind me of what I said and what I did,” he laughed.

“I think it’s an important part of who I am and where I came from. I’m never going to forget that, and it helped shape who I am.”

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.











