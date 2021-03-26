Former CYF worker Earl Opetaia guilty of sex offences against young boys in care

Earl Opetaia has been found guilty. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

Former Child, Youth and Family carer Earl Opetaia has been found guilty of sexually violating and indecently assaulting young boys in his care.

Opetaia had been facing 26 charges, including sexual violation, threatening to kill and supply of methamphetamine. Seven other charges were dismissed during the trial.

Justice Ian Gault on Wednesday summed up the case, which ran over seven weeks.

The Crown case was that six boys suffered abuse at the hands of Opetaia in his Child, Youth and Family (CYF) home in the early 2000s.

The defence case had argued the complainants made it up.

