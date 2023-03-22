Former TV newsreader Liz Gunn is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today. Photo / Supplied

Former TV newsreader Liz Gunn is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today. Photo / Supplied

Former TV presenter Liz Gunn has arrived for her court appearance today after she and a cameraman allegedly got into a scuffle with Auckland Airport security over filming without a permit.

In her first appearance since she was arrested last month the 63-year-old Aucklander is this morning due in the Manukau District Court to face three charges after trying to conduct an on-camera interview without seeking permission.

Around a dozen supporters, including aspiring politician and Destiny church leader Hannah Tamaki, have turned out.

Gunn is charged with wilfully trespassing, resisting arrest and assault.

Co-accused Jonathan Clark, who was with Gunn at the airport attempting to film inside the international terminal, is charged with wilfully trespassing and resisting arrest.

Supporters have been encouraged to meet outside the South Auckland courthouse this morning “to show support for these brave people who have stood up for what is true and good”.

The former TV presenter was arrested on February 25 after a scuffle at the airport’s international arrivals hall.

She and Clark had been trying to film the arrival into New Zealand of members of a family who had been kept in lockdown in Tokelau after refusing the Covid vaccine but Gunn characterised that encounter as “simply filming friends arriving” and claimed she was not verbally trespassed by Auckland Airport staff before police became involved.

Auckland Airport requires media to seek clearance before they film there - a long-standing rule that is well-known by the media.

The arrivals hall at Auckland International Airport where the alleged scuffle took place. Photo / Alex Burton

Gunn claimed the rules did not apply to her.

“We make no regular income and are not a commercial enterprise, we do this mahi from love.”

At this morning’s hearing the prominent anti-vaccine campaigner will seek to gain access to Auckland Airport security footage.

She said it was crucial evidence for their case and was currently being withheld by the airport.

The airport had refused her request citing the privacy of others in the terminal at the time which stood to be compromised if released.

After her arrest Gunn described police actions as “vicious” and claiming she offered no resistance to a “hulk” of a police officer.

In a text message to broadcaster Sean Plunket the broadcaster recounted the arrest in detail, making several references to fascism and communism.

“I’m 63, weighed less than half the hulk’s size, offered no resistance and within 15 seconds he had my arm sharply and very roughly high twisted behind my back, was pulling at my thumb while contorting my hand at the wrist and kicking me under my body.

She claimed the man responded “good” when she said he was hurting her and said she felt like her thumb was going to break during the arrest.

The police said they could not comment about Gunn’s claims while the matter was before the courts. Auckland Airport directed any questions to the police.

Liz Gunn had a stint as the host of the TVNZ Breakfast show. Photo / NZME

After starting her career as a litigation lawyer, Gunn presented Sunday for TVNZ in the early 1990s. She was part of the original TVNZ Breakfast team alongside Mike Hosking and Susan Wood in 1997. In 2001, Gunn took Alison Mau’s place as host, forming a team alongside Hosking, but sparked headlines when she suddenly quit live on air.

During her stint at TVNZ between 1990 and 2003, Gunn also worked at Radio New Zealand, hosting a number of shows before finishing in 2016.

Her more recent media activities have played out on social media in the shape of conspiratorial videos. She was also a prominent supporter of the parents in the case of Baby W - in which the baby’s parents did not want their ill baby to receive a blood transfusion from anyone who had received the Covid vaccine.

In 2021, Gunn suggested that an earthquake that hit the central North Island was Mother Nature’s response to then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement about new vaccination targets, passports, and the traffic light system.