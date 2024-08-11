Cairns, the son of Black Cap legend Lance Cairns, was a right-hand batsman and fast-medium bowler. He is known as one of the finest all-rounders of his generation.
The former Black Caps captain spent time in a wheelchair over the past few years after suffering a spinal stroke following catastrophic heart failure due to an aortic dissection, or a tear in the inner layer of the body’s main artery. He then received a bowel cancer diagnosis just months later.
In September last year, Cairns took to Instagram to share an update on his progress, walking with crutches for a few metres.
“As well as meeting the remarkable John Maclean [man, what an inspirational bloke]... today was just unreal,” he posted.
Following multiple surgeries, rehabilitation and chemotherapy, Cairns last year reflected on what had been a brutal 12 months.
“It is a year today that I was admitted to hospital with an aortic dissection, an event that would impact every aspect of my life [and those around me] in ways I never imagined possible. As I reflect on all that has happened, there are three key takeaways that I will carry forward with me,” he wrote on Instagram.