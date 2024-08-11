Cairns, the son of Black Cap legend Lance Cairns, was a right-hand batsman and fast-medium bowler. He is known as one of the finest all-rounders of his generation.

The former Black Caps captain spent time in a wheelchair over the past few years after suffering a spinal stroke following catastrophic heart failure due to an aortic dissection, or a tear in the inner layer of the body’s main artery. He then received a bowel cancer diagnosis just months later.

In September last year, Cairns took to Instagram to share an update on his progress, walking with crutches for a few metres.

“As well as meeting the remarkable John Maclean [man, what an inspirational bloke]... today was just unreal,” he posted.

Chris Cairns during his recovery after suffering a life-threatening heart attack in 2021. Photo / Instagram

Following multiple surgeries, rehabilitation and chemotherapy, Cairns last year reflected on what had been a brutal 12 months.

“It is a year today that I was admitted to hospital with an aortic dissection, an event that would impact every aspect of my life [and those around me] in ways I never imagined possible. As I reflect on all that has happened, there are three key takeaways that I will carry forward with me,” he wrote on Instagram.

In an interview with the Between Two Beers podcast, Cairns said he now has a positive outlook on life and is determined to make the most of his second chance.

“I’m no different from anyone else... there’s no secret recipe. It’s choice, fundamentally. The human race is gifted with an asset in the mind that allows you to choose your reaction to any situation.

“That is the most important thing you possess, and at times, people don’t tap into that. It’s easy to be a victim, easier for it to be someone else’s fault... to be unlucky.

“I just never carried that mentality. Maybe that was through cricket or other things in my life... that choice aspect is always the most important.

“Of course, I will burst into tears or feel horrible, but I quickly try to transition out of that. The key things in all of this are choice and purpose.”