Zac Guildford arrives at Masterton District Court in August. Photo / Jack Crossland

Zac Guildford's grandfather says he is devastated after having $40,000 taken by his grandson - and says the former All Black is "his own worst enemy".

Frank Burt has opened up about his grandson, who was sentenced to nine months' home detention after stealing more than $40,000 from his grandfather as well as deceiving a friend out of $60,000.

"It is horrendous what Zac has done. He could have been anything he wanted but he shot himself in the foot. The talent he has is unreal, but he is his own worst enemy," Burt said.

Guildford had his name suppression lifted in the Masterton District Court yesterday, and Burt said he was "so happy the truth has come out and I am pleased with the result".

"I'm relieved he didn't go to jail. He is a lovely, lovely man, but he has big problems, but you can't help but love him. If you met him, you'd absolutely idolise him. He is an unusual character, but he'd do anything to help you."

Burt, a dairy farmer from the Wairarapa, hasn't seen or heard from his grandson since the theft.

"He has problems and this is a huge mountain for him to climb. I idolised Zac and I wouldn't have believed and couldn't accept he stole from me and others," Burt said.

"I've probably got as many problems as Zac but probably not as bad as him. He had a lot of money when he played rugby, but he was young and that was too much for him to handle."

Frank Burt, Zac Guildford's grandfather. Photo / Supplied

The Herald previously revealed Guildford lost money on online gambling sites and stole money from Burt to fuel his "secret gambling addiction."

He had transferred a total of $41,400 from his Burt's iPad to his own account between 30 March and 9 April 2021, the court heard.

That amount consisted of nine separate transfers, the largest of which was $10,000.

On April 1, 2021 Burt went to check his bank account details on his iPad and noticed the Westpac Banking app had been deleted from the screen.

When he asked if Guildford knew anything about the app being deleted, Guildford said it must have been the younger grandchildren.

Over the next five to 10 days Burt asked his grandson to reinstall the app onto his iPad, but each time he made excuses about why he couldn't do it.

Frank Burt says his grandson Zac Guildford, pictured in h is rugby-playing days, is "a lovely, lovely man, but he has big problems". Photo / Paul Taylor

Nine days later, Burt phoned Westpac to check his account balance only to discover his credit card was $29,000 in debt.

"I was shocked to hear the lady tell me I was in debit and I shouldn't have been. So, I took it from there, then Zac owned up to his mother. That's how I found out it was Zac who took my money," Burt said.

Bank inquiries revealed that large sums of money had been transferred from the grandfather's credit card account to the grandfather's cheque account, and then had been immediately transferred to the sportsman's ASB account.

Guildford also pretended to be his grandfather on three occasions to convince the bank to increase the credit limit or ensure that transactions went through.

After the dishonesty was discovered, Burt approached Guildford about the missing money but he never returned calls.

According to a summary of facts, Guilford also tricked his friend into giving him $60,000 to cover legal costs for an alleged "defamation" case he was taking out, supposedly against the New Zealand Herald.

Police claim he made assurances to the victim that he would pay him back and would get compensation after he "wins" the alleged defamation suit.

Zac Guildford is sentenced to home detention in the Masterton District Court. Photo / Nick James

According to a summary of facts, Guilford also tricked his friend into giving him $60,000 to cover legal costs for an alleged "defamation" case he was taking out, supposedly against the New Zealand Herald.

Police claim he made assurances to the victim that he would pay him back and would get compensation after he "wins" the alleged defamation suit.

The summary, which was read in a January hearing, noted that in May last year he created fictitious conversations with the "lawyer" between his personal phone and his work phone and would send screenshots to the friend to add to his "credibility".

"We had a meeting with Zac and I have given him every opportunity and this happened a week after the meeting we had. I was devastated by this. The thing is he is a good-looking man and has everything going for him," Burt said.

Guilford was sentenced last year for punching a woman in the face. The incident, described as savage and appalling, happened in 2019, in a car, when Guildford was extremely intoxicated.

In 2011 shocked Kiwis watched as a naked, drunk and bleeding Zac Guildford staggered into a beachside Rarotonga bar and assaulted two holidaymakers.

Burt said these incidences had nothing to do with the sudden death his father, Robert, who died in the grandstands while watching the under-20 Rugby Championships in Tokyo.

"Of course, Zac's dad was a lovely man too but his death has nothing to with what he's done. My daughter is upset but she talks more with my wife. We are just waiting for the dust to settle. This has been upsetting for everyone."

Burt says he has got his money back and says his grandson should "do what he is told" for his nine-month sentence.

"I want Zac to know we all love him and we want him to get over his problems," Burt told the Herald.

"I am sure with the help he will get he will get better. We are a close family but these things take time to heal. He has hurt everyone but he has hurt himself more than anyone else.

"Steve Tew interviewed him 10 years ago when he got into trouble with the All Blacks. He hit the nail on the head. He said 'Zac has got an infatuating personality but there is another side to Zac.'"

Last year, Guildford pleaded guilty to charges of accessing a computer for a dishonest purpose, as well as driving with a suspended licence. Then earlier this year he pleaded guilty to an additional charge of obtaining by deception and was convicted.

Judge Noel Sainsbury yesterday also disqualified Guildford from driving for six months.

Guildford must attend counselling programmes and not use alcohol or drugs not prescribed to him, as well as undertake a gambling addiction programme.