Forklift stolen from West Auckland business, taken on joyride through New Lynn

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • A forklift stolen from Mayceys Confectionery was taken on a joyride through New Lynn.
  • The vehicle was found abandoned on West Lynn Rd after staff searched for hours.
  • Owner Jasmeet Singh reported the theft to police, citing significant disruption to the business.

A forklift stolen from a West Auckland lolly factory has been taken on a joyride through New Lynn this afternoon.

Mayceys Confectionery owner Jasmeet Singh told the Herald the forklift was parked outside his Clarke St warehouse when it was taken.

A worker gave chase after the forklift as it was driven across a busy intersection through a red light.

“One of our guys was chasing him. He jumped a red light and chased him up through Burger King but then lost him.”

A staff member appealed for sightings on Facebook of the stolen forklift.

“A man in a black hoodie stole our forklift which was being used by our store person,” they said.

“The individual drove it from Hetana St to New World, then to Burger King, and up Margan Avenue.”

One person commented: “Call the police because he’s putting the public at risk, I wouldn’t want to be in his way with that thing coming at ya.”

The vehicle was eventually found abandoned kilometres away on West Lynn Rd with the keys missing after staff spent hours scouring the suburb.

Singh said the theft was incredibly disruptive as it was the company’s only forklift and now required transporting back to the business and a new ignition installed.

“It’s a mess, believe me. I’m going to have to find new ways to prevent this from happening again.”

He had reported the incident to police.

The forklift stolen from a West Auckland business was retrieved on West Lynn Rd, Titirangi.
A police spokesperson said they were contacted at 3.52pm about a theft from Hetana St in New Lynn.

“We understand the forklift has since been located by the complainant in the New Lynn area.”

