Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Forestry industry struggling to find Kiwi workers - company offers bonus for reliable staff

6 minutes to read
The silviculture industry is struggling to find reliable workers to do jobs like Juanito Jr Miculob's. Photo / Andrew Warner

The silviculture industry is struggling to find reliable workers to do jobs like Juanito Jr Miculob's. Photo / Andrew Warner

Carmen Hall
By:

Multimedia journalist

A contractor is offering a yearly bonus of about $3640 if workers turn up for work and stay drug-free as the silviculture industry struggles to recruit and retain good staff.

Training programmes have been introduced

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.