The accident happened in forest near Wairoa. Photo / NZME

A forestry company has been fined $265,000 and ordered to pay $271,000 in reparations for a worker’s death near Wairoa two years ago.

WorkSafe New Zealand found inadequate training and supervision contributed to the forestry technician’s death.

The man was repairing a mechanical attachment, known as a harvester head when the device was activated by being manually spun.

The 48-year-old was fatally crushed at Quail Ridge Forest in Putere, near Wairoa, in November 2020.

His employer, Waratah Forestry Services Limited, pleaded guilty to health and safety failures and was sentenced in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

WorkSafe identified that Waratah’s field technicians had been inadequately trained, and weren’t properly monitored to correct any unsafe practices.

“Although the field technicians were provided with some safety instruction, the manuals for the harvester head were large and the ‘buddy’ training system the business had was insufficient,” according to WorkSafe’s area investigation manager, Danielle Henry.

“There was no other supervision and monitoring of the field technicians’ safety knowledge and practices,” she said.

“Any business with field staff should stay on top of how those workers go about their job on an ongoing basis.

“It can be easy for safety to be compromised without workers necessarily realising it while they’re working remotely, and employers need to be attuned to that risk.”

Worksafe did not name the man who died, but he was described as a much-loved father, husband, and brother.

Waratah Forestry Services Limited was charged under the Health and Safety at Work Act of failing to comply with a duty to ensure the health and safety of workers.

The maximum penalty is a $1.5 million fine.