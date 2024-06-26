DoorDash is expanding in New Zealand.

Food delivery app DoorDash launches in Tauranga and four other areas today, “marking a significant milestone in the business’ expansion and growth plans across New Zealand”.

It comes six years after competitor Uber Eats launched in Tauranga. Both apps allow customers to order food and other goods delivered from participating local restaurants and businesses.

Launched in 2013, DoorDash has become the largest on-demand local commerce platform in the United States and operates in 30 countries, a statement from a communications agency on behalf of DoorDash said today.

“Its mission is to bring together communities by connecting consumers with their favourite local and national businesses.”

DoorDash launched in Wellington in 2022, before expanding to Christchurch, Auckland and Hamilton this year. Along with Tauranga, today it added Palmerston North, Dunedin, Kāpiti Coast and Rangiora.