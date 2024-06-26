Advertisement
Food delivery app DoorDash launches in Tauranga, four other areas

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
DoorDash is expanding in New Zealand.

Food delivery app DoorDash launches in Tauranga and four other areas today, “marking a significant milestone in the business’ expansion and growth plans across New Zealand”.

It comes six years after competitor Uber Eats launched in Tauranga. Both apps allow customers to order food and other goods delivered from participating local restaurants and businesses.

Launched in 2013, DoorDash has become the largest on-demand local commerce platform in the United States and operates in 30 countries, a statement from a communications agency on behalf of DoorDash said today.

“Its mission is to bring together communities by connecting consumers with their favourite local and national businesses.”

DoorDash launched in Wellington in 2022, before expanding to Christchurch, Auckland and Hamilton this year. Along with Tauranga, today it added Palmerston North, Dunedin, Kāpiti Coast and Rangiora.

DoorDash’s New Zealand general manager, Bradley Thomas, said more Kiwis would now be able to access incredible local eateries through DoorDash.

“These areas have vibrant local food scenes, and we look forward to connecting Kiwis with their favourite local restaurants and eateries.

“This launch is particularly exciting as we continue to expand our footprint in New Zealand, enabling more communities to experience the convenience and variety that DoorDash offers.”

New customers would in the expansion areas would get 50% off their first two orders and no delivery fee for 30 days – other fees, terms and conditions applied.

Local eateries already signed up to the DoorDash platform included Re Burger, Burger Burger, Pizza Club and Gong cha.

Boris Reiber, of Re Burger, said they were excited to be part of DoorDash’s expansion.

“We are pleased to see DoorDash expanding across the country. DoorDash has been a key partner in growing our business and we are excited to see what’s to come.”

Suresh Kodali, director of Pizza Club, said DoorDash had been an “amazing partner” in helping to grow the business.

– SunLive

