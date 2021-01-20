Font furore: NZTA vows to fix 'vandalism' of Hawke's Bay road sign

Slight change to the font on a road sign in Omahu. Photo / Warren Buckland

A rogue calligrapher has been practicing their work on a road sign in Hawke's Bay.

The tampered road sign in Omahu had its original font altered to a more Gothic style.

The tips and corners of the words on the sign pointing out directions to Hastings, Tikokino, Puketapu and Taihape had been etched and scratched, changng the letters' shapes.

A calligraphy expert told Hawke's Bay Today the work done to the sign could not be classed as calligraphy, but could be described as "artistic".

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency regional transport systems manager Oliver Postings said the "vandalism" was disappointing and the agency will look into fixing it.

"There is no safety risk or risk for confusion [so] our contractors will make the repairs when they have time," he said.

Postings added road users could report sign vandalism, especially if it posed a safety risk, by calling 0800 HIGHWAYS.