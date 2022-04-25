Fog on the Upper Harbour Motorway this morning, captured by a Waka Kotahi traffic camera. Image / NZTA

Patches of fog have descended on parts of Auckland this morning.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said the fog was mainly affecting the west of the city, and there was also a thin layer of fog at Auckland Airport.

Visibility at the airport was about 500 metres but was variable as the fog drifted in and out, Bakker said.

"The webcams show a thin layer on the ground - it's quite patchy. You can see the runway but a little past the runway, not so much."

The low cloud fog was moving in from the sea.

"It's not likely to cause any issues for motorists but don't drive with your high beams on in the fog - it just reflects straight back at you."

The fog was expected to lift by around 8am as the weather warmed. The rest of the day in Auckland would be "cloudy on and off" with the odd shower.