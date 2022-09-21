MetService National weather: September 21st-23rd

Much of Auckland is cloaked in thick fog this morning, with mist rolling in before dawn in time for the rush-hour commute.

Motorists are being warned to drive with extra care as the foggy conditions impact the region's motorway network.

Northern, central and western suburbs have disappeared in the low cloud which continues to thicken.

Visibility on roads is so bad motorists are being told to turn on their lights and keep a safe following distance.

At this stage there have been no reports of crashes and flights in and out of the city remain unaffected.