Stardome astronomer Josh Aoraki explains Matariki and how you can celebrate the holiday. Video / Carson Bluck

Kiwis have been flocking to Stardome this week to check out its planetarium shows as the country gets set to celebrate Matariki.

Astrophotographer and Stardome astronomer Josh Aoraki (Ngāi Tahu) told Focus most shows have attracted sell-out crowds.

“It’s amazing to see that there’s that hunger for this,” Aoraki said.

“We’ve still got some seats left for our shows … but we extend our season usually because we just find there’s so many people coming.”

Aoraki said the best way to spot Matariki in the sky was to look to the east.

“If you look directly east from about 6 in the morning up until sunrise, you’re gonna see the three bright stars in a row,” he explained.

Stardome's Matariki shows are selling out. Photo / Carson Bluck

“We call that Totoru, or Orion’s Belt as it’s commonly known, above that is another bright star, which is called Puanga, also a marker of the new year so some iwi actually use that star instead of Matariki, but if you follow Totoru to the left the way that it’s pointing, that’s gonna point you to Matariki.”

This year’s Matariki theme has been announced as Matariki Heri Kai, meaning The Feast of Matariki.

Aoraki plans to celebrate the holiday with a potluck dinner with whanau and friends.

Astrophotographer and Stardome astronomer Josh Aoraki. Photo / Carson Bluck

“This year we’re gonna be putting on big feasts and celebrating food,” he said. “Regardless of the theme, food’s always a part of it.

“But people can do whatever they want with Matariki, there’s no right or wrong way to celebrate.

“It’s always about people and it’s always about connection, kind of at the heart of Matariki.”