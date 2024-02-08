Woolworths scrambles to close new rewards programme loophole, GPs forced to lift their fees as funding fails to keep up with costs and the Supreme Court hears Donald Trump’s ballot case in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Don’t have time to read the headlines? Watch the Focus Morning Bulletin presented by Chereè Kinnear above





Rewards card loophole

Woolworths is scrambling to close a loophole in its new rewards programme after shoppers created burner accounts to claim hundreds of dollars in points.

A 1000 points for downloading the app and registering an account offer has led to people creating multiple profiles to claim the reward.

A $15 voucher to spend in-store or online was given for every 2000 points.

Woolworths says it was “aware of the activity”, which went against the terms and conditions of a cardholder.

The company said it was trying to stop the unwanted behaviour without compromising the benefits to shoppers using the card correctly.

Some Woolworths shoppers have created burner accounts to claim hundreds of dollars in points. Photo / Jesse Wood





GPs forced to lift fees

A number of GPs are being forced to raise their prices as costs rise.

On top of existing pressures, the nurses union has made a pay equity claim for primary and urgent care.

GP advocacy groups support the claim but say a funding boost will be needed to afford it.

A report commissioned under the previous government found $137 million extra a year was required to keep up with the current level of need.

It also found $600 million a year would be required to address unmet need.





$1.2 billion shortfall

The Government is reassuring Auckland motorists they will soon reap the benefits at the pump.

The end of the regional fuel tax will come in on June 30th.

But Mayor Wayne Brown says it will leave a shortfall in transport funding of $1.2 billion over the next four years.

He says that could mean pauses for projects such as bus upgrades, cycleways, the freight network and ferry charging infrastructure.

The Government says time of use - or congestion - charging is just one of the alternatives being considered.





Uncertainty over Mt Ruapehu

Uncertainty continues to plague Mount Ruapehu’s future as a skiing destination.

Whakapapa Holdings has pulled its bid on the Whakapapa side of the mountain - claiming insufficient Crown funding.

It’s unclear how that part of the mountain will operate this winter.

It comes as a conditional agreement for Pure Turoa to run the Turoa skifield has been signed.

Whakapapa Holdings has pulled its bid on the Whakapapa side of the mountain. Photo / Bevan Conley





Trump’s ballot case

The US Supreme Court is wading into uncharted legal waters as it considers whether former president Donald Trump should be kicked off the 2024 ballot.

The justices are weighing whether Colorado can strike the former president off its ballot, after finding he engaged in insurrection over the US Capitol riot.

Its decision will also determine if similar bids to keep him off the ballot in other states are valid.

Trump currently looks likely to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in November.