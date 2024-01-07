Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Dr Bryan Betty: “Problems for primary care have built in plain sight for decades and are reaching crisis point”

By Dr Bryan Betty
4 mins to read
Dr Bryan Betty: "We have an acute shortage of trained GPs and nurses, with rates below international benchmarks." Photo / Supplied

Dr Bryan Betty: "We have an acute shortage of trained GPs and nurses, with rates below international benchmarks." Photo / Supplied

Dr Bryan Betty is a Specialist General Practitioner at Porirua Union & Community Health Service, a practice serving a predominantly high needs community in Cannons Creek, East Porirua. He is also the chair of General

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener