TV personality Karen O’Leary: “Everyone deserves the right to be happy and gay”

By Karen O'Leary
3 mins to read
Karen O' Leary: "I hope the people of Aotearoa continue to learn and understand the value of diversity."

TV personality and comedian Karen O’Leary co-stars as so-called ‘community investigative reporter’ alongside Paddy Gower on Paddy Gower Has Issues. She recently won best entertainment presenter at the New Zealand Film and Television awards for Paddy Gower Has Issues.

