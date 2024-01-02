Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Writer Max Rashbrooke: “We must do everything we can to remove the scourge of hardship”

By Max Rashbrooke
3 mins to read
Max Rashbrooke: "My 2024 wish is that we as a country take decisive action against hardship." Photo / Supplied

Max Rashbrooke: "My 2024 wish is that we as a country take decisive action against hardship." Photo / Supplied

Max Rashbrooke is a Wellington-based writer and public intellectual, with twin interests in economic inequality and democratic renewal. His book Too Much Money: How Wealth Disparities are Unbalancing Aotearoa New Zealand (Bridget Williams Books) was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener