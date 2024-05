Wet weather over Napier on Wednesday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

A heavy rain warning has been downgraded for much of Hawke’s Bay, south of State Highway 5.

However, an orange heavy rainfall warning remains in place for northern parts of the region north of SH5, including Wairoa and Mahia, until Thursday night.

The entire region was under an orange heavy rainfall warning (the highest warning being red) on Tuesday into Wednesday.

However, on Wednesday morning, MetService downgraded that warning to a heavy rain watch for areas south of SH5.

For people in northern Hawke’s Bay, MetService is forecasting continued heavy rainfall and warns streams and rivers could rise rapidly.

“Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,” the warning said.

As at 9.20am on Wednesday, no state highways were closed across Hawke’s Bay.

Due to surface flooding, there is a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place along SH2 near Eskdale, north of Napier.

SH2 was closed temporarily due to flooding near Nuhaka on Tuesday afternoon, in northern Hawke’s Bay, but was reopened within a few hours.