Wet weather over Napier on Wednesday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

A heavy rain warning has been downgraded for much of Hawke’s Bay, south of State Highway 5.

However, an orange heavy rainfall warning remains in place for northern parts of the region north of SH5, including Wairoa and Mahia, until Thursday night.

The entire region was under an orange heavy rainfall warning (the highest warning being red) on Tuesday into Wednesday.

However, on Wednesday morning, MetService downgraded that warning to a heavy rain watch for areas south of SH5.

For people in northern Hawke’s Bay, MetService is forecasting continued heavy rainfall and warns streams and rivers could rise rapidly.

“Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,” the warning said.

As at 9.20am on Wednesday, no state highways were closed across Hawke’s Bay.

Due to surface flooding, there is a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place along SH2 near Eskdale, north of Napier.

SH2 was closed temporarily due to flooding near Nuhaka on Tuesday afternoon, in northern Hawke’s Bay, but was reopened within a few hours.

A social media image of flooding on SH2 near Nuhaka, in northern Hawke's Bay, on Tuesday afternoon. That road was temporarily shut but reopened on Tuesday evening. Photo / Facebook�

Firefighters helped assist one person from a car in floodwaters in that area on Tuesday afternoon, but had not had any further rescue callouts as at Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Central Hawke’s Bay has asked residents to conserve water.

“Due to an increase in turbidity (clarity) of our drinking water we are asking Waipukurau Residents to conserve water where they can,” the council said on Wednesday morning.

“The request to conserve water is to delay any potential boil water notice in the event that the turbidity continues to increase during the day.

“The water remains safe to drink and we’ll keep you posted as soon as we see any major change. In the event that the turbidity continues to increase, we will be required to issue a boil water notice for Waipukurau.

“All of our remaining supplies remain unaffected.”

Wairoa District Council residents are also being asked to “not rush to flush” as Wairoa’s wastewater system was becoming overwhelmed by heavy rain.

“We need your help, please keep your household wastewater to a minimum - showers, baths, toilets etc,” a post read.

The mountain ranges have received the highest rainfall in Hawke’s Bay, including over 200mm at Parks Peak in the Ruahine Ranges on Tuesday.

