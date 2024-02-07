Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Buyer for insolvent Ruapehu Alpine Lifts’ main skifield walks away

Kate MacNamara
By
7 mins to read
The iwi was considering making a formal offer to purchase New Zealand's largest commercial skifield when it went into liquidation in July. Video / Te Ao Māori News

The Crown’s preferred bidder for the insolvent Whakapapa skifield has walked away from negotiations, throwing the future of skiing in the North Island, and tourism in the central region, into further doubt.

”It’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business