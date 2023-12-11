The Government stamps its mark on a new era, Kaikohe tooth fairy fined for helping desperate locals and when gas demand could outstrip supply in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

RESERVE BANK REJIG

A rejig of the Reserve Bank’s responsibilities is expected to be on the agenda for Parliament today.

The Government says the first legislation to go through the House is to refocus the bank solely on bringing inflation back within target.

The previous Government enforced a dual mandate on the bank to maintain the New Zealand dollar, and effectively reduce unemployment.





PRIME MINISTER NOT FAZED

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister says he’s not surprised by protests or leaks against his Government and is just focused on getting things done.

There have been two leaks of confidential information in five days, the latest on Friday and last week protests around the country showed opposition to new Maori policy.

Christopher Luxon says his is a different Government from the previous one but he has a clear mandate from the public.

He says he understands it’s an adjustment for everyone because they have a different mode and philosophy from the past Government.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says his Government has a clear mandate from the public.





KAIKOHE TOOTH FAIRY FINED

The “tooth fairy” of Kaikohe has been fined after her low-cost denture service created smiles but broke health rules.

Claire Wihongi-Matene was sentenced and fined $7000 for making and repairing dentures for people who couldn’t afford the work in the approved system.

Kaikohe District Court was told she earned around $180,000 over three years for the services, with the prosecution arguing she placed people’s health and wellbeing at risk.

Wihongi-Matene told the Herald she feels exhausted by the process.





90-DAY TRIALS ARE BACK

A voice for the retail industry says the return of 90-day trials will make it easier for businesses to meet their staffing needs.

The Government has confirmed it will repeal legislation which restricts 90-day trials to only small businesses by Christmas.

It means all businesses will be able to fire staff without giving a reason, free from the threat of legal action, within the trial period.

Retail New Zealand say this will give its members more flexibility.

The Government has confirmed it will repeal legislation which restricts 90-day trials to only small businesses by Christmas.

GAS DEMAND v SUPPLY

Gas demand could outstrip supply by 2025, causing an energy shortfall.

The Gas Industry Company’s latest research shows renewable supply options are on the horizon but will still take time and investment to develop.

Energy Resources Aotearoa says the predictions are sad, but not unsurprising.

It says the previous Government’s policies for the sector have damaged investment



