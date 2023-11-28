Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown keen to sell Port of Auckland, why the Prime Minister’s first post-cab press conference could be overshadowed by bride accusations and workers in India freed from collapsed tunnel after 17 days in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Don’t have time to read the headlines? Watch the Focus Morning Bulletin presented by Chereè Kinnear above





PORT PROPOSALS

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is keen to sell the Port of Auckland’s operating business.

Brown is putting forward two options for the port in his proposed 10-year budget, which also includes a rates rise of 7.5 per cent.

He proposes either keeping the business and gradually releasing land for public use, or selling the lease to raise up to $3 billion.

The mayor prefers the latter option.





BRIBE ACCUSATIONS

The Prime Minister may have to front up today over his deputy accusing the media of taking bribes.

Winston Peters has been sounding-off this week about the former Government’s $55 million Public Interest Journalism Fund.

It was dished out during the pandemic to support the media sector in an economic downturn.

Peters’ comments are expected to overshadow today’s first post-Cabinet press briefing.

National leader Christopher Luxon, Act leader David Seymour, and NZ First leader Winston Peters on their way to sign their coalition agreement. Winston Peters and David Seymour will share the role of Deputy PM. Photo / Mark Mitchell





PAPAKURA INCIDENT

Emergency services have been responding to a serious incident in Papakura, in south Auckland.

Officers and detectives have been in the O’Shannessey St area since about 3am.

It’s understood one person has been rushed to Hospital in a critical condition.





INDIAN WORKERS FREED

Indian rescuers have freed all 41 construction workers, trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in the Himalayas for more than two weeks.

It’s taken hours of drilling through debris, rock, concrete and earth.

The workers have been trapped for 17 days without sunlight, with limited food and water, and very little space to move around.

They are now going through initial health checks at a temporary medical camp.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of the state of Uttarakhand, (right) greets a rescued worker. Photo / AP





COSTER CLEAR ON FUTURE

The Police Commissioner is confident he’ll work well with the new minister, despite copping his criticism over past years.

National’s Mark Mitchell, sworn into the job this week, has previously been sceptical of Andrew Coster’s leadership and approach to policing.

The Police Commissioner is appointed on the recommendation of the Prime Minister and Coster’s current term ends in April 2025.

Coster says he didn’t offer to resign when the pair met yesterday and they had a productive discussion.