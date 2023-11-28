Police descend on Papakura town centre following serious incident

Police blocked off O'Shannessey St in Papakura early this morning due to a serious incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services have responded to a serious incident on O’Shannessey St in the Auckland suburb of Papakura overnight.

Police blocked the street, which runs through the town centre, while officers attended and investigated the early morning incident.

One person has been rushed to the hospital with significant injuries.

A witness told the Herald that detectives had arrived and were collecting statements from officers at the scene.

Shortly after 3am, around a dozen officers and eight police vehicles were still at the location.

Authorities have been contacted for a statement.

At least eight police cars and a dozen police were still at the scene around 3am. Photo / Hayden Woodward



