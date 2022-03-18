Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Fluoridation tanks used in Wellington past their use-by-date, one facility inaccessible

4 minutes to read
An independent inquiry has been launched after fluoridation was turned off to parts of the Wellington region last year without residents being told. Photo / 123rf

An independent inquiry has been launched after fluoridation was turned off to parts of the Wellington region last year without residents being told. Photo / 123rf

Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

Fluoridation tanks being used in Wellington are past their use-by-date and furthermore, the ceiling in one plant is deteriorating to the point the facility cannot be accessed safely.

These storage compliance issues were broadly flagged

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.