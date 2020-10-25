Flood warning as rain swells Southland rivers

Heavy rain has caused rivers to rise. Photo / File

Environment Southland has issued a flood warning due to heavy rain that has caused some rivers in the region to start rising.

"After a period of heavy rain last night and into this morning, a number of rivers have started rising so we have activated the flood warning on our website," it advised today.

It has stopped raining in the west, but there was still some rain affecting the headwaters of northern and eastern Southland, it said.

MetService said the rain in Southland was expected to clear in the morning and fine spells to increase.

Photo / Environment Southland

Environment Southland advises the following river information as at 9.54am today:

The Waikaia River at Piano Flat was 1.82 metres above normal and falling 124 mm/hour.

The Oreti River at Lumsden Cableway was 2.35 metres above normal and rising 209 mm/hour.

The Irthing Stream at Ellis Road was 1.69 metres above normal and rising 236 mm/hour.

The Winton Dam at Winton Dam (Benmore) was 2.17 metres above normal and steady.

The Makarewa River at Counsell Road was 2.15 metres above normal and rising 319 mm/hour.

The Otautau Stream at Otautau was 1.64 metres above normal and rising 45 mm/hour.

The Waiau River Fishing Camp Road was 0.38 metres above normal and rising 308 mm/hour.

The Waiau River Te Waewae Lagoon was 1.32 metres above normal and rising 308 mm/hour.

Cooler weather to come

Further north, the weather is set to cool today in Canterbury as holiday-makers journey back home.

Metservice is forecasting a high of 19 degrees in the garden city with a low of 7 degrees.

Rain is expected to develop this morning with cool southwesterlies throughout the day.

The total rainfall forecast for today is 4.6 mm.

A heavy rain warning is in place for parts of Canterbury as well.

The warning is for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthurs Pass between 8am and 8pm today.

"Expect a further 100 to 150mm to accumulate about the main divide, and 50 to 75mm within 15km further east. Peak intensities of 10 to 20 mm per hour are possible this morning," the warning said.

The cooler weather is coming from a front, preceded by strong and moist northwesterlies, which is hanging over the South Island and expected to move north today.