Flights resume: Auckland Airport evacuated after fire alarm set off

Travellers have been evacuated at Auckland Airport domestic terminal after an emergency alarm was tiggered. Photo / Sylive Whinray

Flights have resumed after Auckland Airport's domestic terminal was evacuated this morning.

Passengers were forced to stay in planes waiting on the tarmac and those hoping to board flights and staff who worked in the terminal sent outside after an alarm was triggered at 7.22am.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said it was not clear why the alarm was set off but fire crews were sent to investigate.

The emergency was over within half an hour and passengers were allowed back into the terminal just before 8am when flights resumed.