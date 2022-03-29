Flights forced to turn around due to fog in Wellington

Fog in Wellington this evening. Photo / Nick James

Several flights have been forced to turn around and some are cancelled due to heavy fog that has rolled into Wellington.

Two flights have returned to Auckland, one to Nelson and one to Christchurch. One has been diverted to Palmerston North.

Four departures have been cancelled and a few Sounds Air flights are holding their departure, Wellington Airport spokeswoman Jenna Raeburn said.

She warned there may be further disruptions.

"Passengers should check direct with their airline for the most up to date information on disruptions and delays."