Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Flight from Dunedin to Wellington diverted to Christchurch after technical issue

Quick Read
The flight from Dunedin to Wellington that was diverted to Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

The flight from Dunedin to Wellington that was diverted to Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

NZ Herald

An Air New Zealand flight from Dunedin to Wellington has been diverted to Christchurch

An airline spokesperson said it was due to a technical issue.

The plane left Dunedin at 11.06 and touched down safely in Christchurch at about 11.50am.

Read More

It follows the opening of the quarantine-free transtasman bubble this morning.

Six return flights to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney from Christchurch are expected to take place today.