Flight from Dunedin to Wellington diverted to Christchurch after technical issue

An Air New Zealand flight from Dunedin to Wellington has been diverted to Christchurch
An airline spokesperson said it was due to a technical issue.
The plane left Dunedin at 11.06 and touched down safely in Christchurch at about 11.50am.
It follows the opening of the quarantine-free transtasman bubble this morning.
Six return flights to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney from Christchurch are expected to take place today.