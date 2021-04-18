Flight from Dunedin to Wellington diverted to Christchurch after technical issue

The flight from Dunedin to Wellington that was diverted to Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

An Air New Zealand flight from Dunedin to Wellington has been diverted to Christchurch

An airline spokesperson said it was due to a technical issue.

The plane left Dunedin at 11.06 and touched down safely in Christchurch at about 11.50am.

It follows the opening of the quarantine-free transtasman bubble this morning.

Six return flights to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney from Christchurch are expected to take place today.