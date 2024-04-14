United Airlines Bombardier CRJ-700 commercial jet airplane does a direct flight from Houston to Aspen.

Tom Dillane experiences domestic air travel in the US, flying from Houston to Aspen with United Airlines

Airline: United Airlines

From: George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston

To: Aspen/Pitkin County Airport

Visas and requirements: No Covid or vaccination requirements. To enter the US you need an ESTA which cost me $34 NZD and arrived within 24 hours of the online application.

Departure airport experience: I missed my initial connecting flight because of a short connection time within Houston airport, which was booked by travel agents. Houston airport was hectic to say the least and I had to recheck my baggage. To be honest, Houston airport was a bit of a gargantuan nightmare to traverse and the gate to Aspen is in a remote corner of the massive complex. I departed from the sweltering high-30-degree Houston tarmac.

The flight was on time and the line moved smoothly once boarding began given it wasn’t a large jet. Shops in the little section of the domestic US terminal of the immense George Bush Intercontinental Airport were sufficient, but not great. There was a huge line for Starbucks.

The underground shuttle car had technical difficulties and stopped working so I also had to walk a kilometre or so underground to get to my terminal.

Seat: The small Bombardier CRJ700 jet only had rows of fours seats seperated by a middle aisle. The older gent next to me was smartly dressed, in obtrusive and did not seem overly excited by the trip. I sensed this may not have been his first jaunt to Aspen. I had the window seat which was a small blessing given the incredible scenery. There didn’t seem to be any preferential business class area. For that three-hour flight we were all equals.

Crew: Laid back, in a good way. Seemed to be infused with the holiday vibe of our Aspen destination. It was almost like a private flight in its informal friendly mood.

Passengers: With a destination like Aspen - population 7000 and one of the densest concentrations of billionaries in the US - you can’t help but speculate what kind of privileged life your fellow passengers might live. Broad range of ages and the odd mask.

Food and drink: The flight takes just two hours so there was only water, tea, coffee, and a choice of a tiny fruit bar or a tiny pack of crackers. I had water and crackers. I expected nothing more.

Entertainment: There was no screen on the small Bombardier CRJ700 jet. No Wi-Fi - or at least it didn’t seem to work.

By random chance the feature article on the United Airlines inflight travel magazine was on Melbourne - my home city. So I read that to reminisce on the culture and hospitality scene there.

But the view is truly the entertainment - which is stunning, flying in low over the Rocky Mountains.

Flying in low over the Rocky Mountains. Photo / Getty Images

Arrival airport experience: You land along a cavernous mountain runway that has a row of 15 or so sparkling private jets parked alongside it. Aspen/Pitkin County Airport is a small elegant wooden-styled affair. It was a domestic US flight so there was no security and our bags arrived pretty much straight away. Airport was small but had a basic convenience shop with coffee, limited food and magazines. There were lots of cars to pick you up outside of the airport, facilitated by the various, largely luxury, hotels in town.

The best bit: The softly bumpy ride over the undulating air flows rising of the Rocky Mountains you pass over. In particular the descent into Aspen Airport is stunning for close-up view of the mountains.

The worst bit: George Bush Houston Airport proving to be a logistical madhouse. Also, I could not rent a car out of Aspen Airport when I was leaving. All booked, so supply may often be limited out of the small Aspen Airport if you are planning a road trip through Colorado and Utah, as I was.

Final verdict: The flight was very much like Aspen itself - a civilised adventure. It’s a brief, anticipation-filled jet ride with some elegant company.

united.com/en/gb