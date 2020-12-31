Fletcher Wong: Teen missing from Rhythm and Vines found dead

Fletcher Wong. Photo / Supplied

The body of a teenager who was last seen alive at Rhythm and Vines has been found.

LandSAR volunteers located his body in the Ormond area of Gisborne.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Fletcher Wong, who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Wong, from Wellington, was last seen walking out of the admissions area of the Gisborne Rhythm and Vines festival site at 2am on Tuesday.

Polcie said that at the time he was wearing a black Champion-branded hooded sweatshirt, grey Warehouse track pants, white Nike Air Force 1 shoes, and had a black iPhone 10 cellphone with him.

During the search efforts, Fire and Emergency New Zealand supplied a drone to help find the teenager.

Meng Foon, former Gisborne mayor and current Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon posted on Facebook pleading for information.

Rhythm and Vines organisers said they were working closely with authorities to find Wong and were acting on their advice.

Police said this evening: "Police would like to thank Rhythm & Vines management and staff, who provided significant support and assistance to Police during the search for Fletcher.

"Additionally police would like to acknowledge the Police and civilian LandSAR staff for their hard work over the last two days.

"The death will be referred to the Coroner."

Police extended their condolences to Fletcher's family and friends and is providing support.

Another man died at a New Year festival on Sunday after suffering a medical event.

The dance and electronic music festival, held at the Matakana Country Park north of Auckland on December 27, is one of the first major festivals of summer.

Know Your Stuff deputy manager Dr Jez Weston said on Monday the cause of death was yet to be made public and they did not want to speculate.

"The death at Hidden Valley Festival is a tragedy. We are very sorry that the friends and family of this person find themselves in this heartbreaking situation."

In a statement posted to Instagram, the organisers of Hidden Valley said they were deeply saddened.

"As a live music festival that prides itself on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all, we are devastated by this tragic event," they said.

"Our thoughts, respect and aroha remains with the family of the deceased at this time.

"The safety and wellbeing of our attendees, artists, staff, security and support team remains our number one priority."