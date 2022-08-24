Police in Glen Eden, West Auckland, where a vehicle involved in a fleeing driver incident was brought to a stop late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police in Glen Eden, West Auckland, where a vehicle involved in a fleeing driver incident was brought to a stop late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Several youths have been arrested following a fleeing driver incident that saw them being pursued around several Auckland suburbs overnight.

It is understood the vehicle involved crossed over the Auckland Harbour Bridge before driving towards South Auckland and then entering State Highway 20.

The chased car has then come back towards West Auckland via SH20 through the Waterview Tunnel before coming off the Lincoln Rd off-ramp in Henderson.

The group was finally caught by authorities on a street in Glen Eden about 11pm.

A witness said there were several police officers at the scene there and who could be seen putting handcuffs on several young men - some of whom, at least, appeared to be teenagers.

Exactly why the group was fleeing from police in the first place is not yet known. Police have been asked for comment.

- more to come -