Flaxmere Lotto player wins $250k in First Division, Hastings player wins $18k

Hastings' Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy was inundated with Lotto players ahead of the big draw but saw only an $18,342 Second Division win - another won $250,000 at Flaxmere Pharmacy. Photo / NZME

It might not have been the big one with Powerball rolling over, but a Flaxmere Lotto player still has plenty to celebrate after winning $250,000.

The winning First Division ticket was purchased at Flaxmere Pharmacy in Hastings, one of four around the country with each player taking home $250,000.

Another Hastings Lotto player, who purchased a ticket from New Zealand's luckiest store Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy, also won $18,342 splitting Second Division with 32 other players.

Powerball was not struck though and has climbed to a massive $42 million on Wednesday night, making it one of the largest prizes ever on offer in New Zealand.

"It's one for the Lotto NZ history books," said Kirsten Robinson, senior corporate communications manager at Lotto NZ.

"If you want a ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw – get in early."

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $1 million on Wednesday night, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw.

In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.