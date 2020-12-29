Flames 40m tall: About 40 properties evacuated as fire continues to spread

Onlookers watch the fire burn through Gumfields Historic Reserve. Photo / Dave Clark

Flames as high as 40m are bursting out of a massive bush fire burning near Ahipara in the Far North this evening.

The blaze is said to be making its way through scrub in Gumfields Historic Reserve, towards the southwest of the township.

A police spokeswoman said around 40 properties are being evacuated in the area.

Evacuations are taking place on Reef View Rd, found off Foreshore Rd, the spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the fire was spreading.

Residents along Foreshore Rd, to the west of Ahipara, near Shipwreck Bay are being ordered away from their homes.

Justin Edgecombe, a witness, says strong winds are fuelling the fire.

A witness says flames were between 30 and 40 metres high. Photo / Dave Clark

"It's a massive, big scrub fire coming over the hill from behind [Ahipara]," he told the Herald.

"Where I was looking at it, I was a long away but the flames looked likely there were probably 30, 40m in the air."

A massive bush fire is burning near Ahipara in the Far North. Photo / Howard Stone.

Dave Clark has a section on Wharo Way, which comes off Foreshore Rd, and says firefighters are making sure everyone gets out of the area.

The fire was burning towards the top of the hill behind them but it appears to be spreading downwards towards the coast.

Clark says the fire is massive and is burning through mostly native bush and he had never seen anything like it before.

There hasn't been much rain in the area lately and conditions are pretty dry, Clark said. Firefighters have told him to find somewhere else to sleep tonight.

The fire is burning in Gumfields Historic Reserve. Photo / Supplied

Four helicopters and multiple fire crews were working to extinguish the fire, a spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

Clark says they are picking up water from the ocean and dumping them on the fire.

He said it was a "large vegetation" fire.

A man filming the fire from the beach said all of the roads were closed.

"We can't get in on the road, they are stopping all the traffic coming through."

Edgecombe says police have arrived on the scene and are stopping people from driving up to the blaze.

A police spokeswoman says they were called about 6.10pm but were only there to control traffic in the area.