Jail fire: Corrections officers negotiating with nine prisoners

An exercise yard in the high security unit of Waikeria Prison, Te Awamutu. Photo / File

Prison staff are negotiating with nine prisoners at Waikeria Prison who are refusing to comply with instructions from staff.

Prisoners lit several fires in the prison's exercise yard they were in, with Fire and Emergency called to put them out.

The prison has been locked down as a precaution.

About 20 prisoners were using the yard when the fire ignited, a Corrections spokesperson says.

Some prisoners are reportedly being treated for smoke inhalation.

The incident is contained and the spokesperson emphasised there was no threat to the safety of the public.

"We have comprehensive procedures for managing events of prisoner disorder," they said.

"Our Advanced Control and Restraint teams with specialist capability are on standby to assist if necessary. Our top priority is to resolve the situation safely."

Firefighters remain on site.

Last year, two Waikeria Prison Correction officers were punched in the face within nearly as many days, while fighting between prisoners has also been reported.

A prisoner punched an officer in the face and another officer was also injured when he stepped in to help.

The altercation comes after an officer was threatened and punched a few days earlier.

There had also been two reports beforehand of prisoners fighting among themselves.

Waikeria Prison is one of New Zealand's biggest prisons, located on a 1200ha site south of Te Awamutu in the Waikato region.