Five youths age 13 to 18 have been caught scoping out vehicles to break into in Ahuriri, Napier. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay police caught a group of teens aged 13 to 18 who were "scoping out vehicles" to break into in Napier on Thursday night.

Hawke's Bay area prevention manager Inspector Martin James said a member of the public called police about 11pm after seeing the group in Lambton Rd.

Staff already patrolling the area at the time quickly arrived and located five youths with the police dog team.

He said an 18-year-old male was due to appear in the Napier District Court in relation to unlawful interference with a motor vehicle, while the remaining youths aged 13 to 17 had been referred to Youth Aid.

"I would like to acknowledge the excellent work of police staff in locating the offenders, and also the public who called police," James said.

"In this instance, real-time reporting meant staff were able to respond immediately and make quick arrests."

He said he would like to remind the public to ensure their vehicles are secure.

"We urge people to take preventative measures in order to stop their vehicle being stolen, such as locking and parking vehicles off the road, using steering locks and engine immobilisers," he said.

"In addition, please ensure valuables and credit cards are removed from vehicles at night, particularly if cars are parked in the open."

"The best option still remains having your vehicle in a garage if possible."

He said police would continue to actively patrol the area, in particular Lambton and Burns Rds.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity around vehicles can call police on 111 if it's happening or 105 after the fact, or call anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.