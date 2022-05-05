Five sculptures vandalised across Auckland as thieves target parks

CCTV footage shows brazen theft of a valuable sculpture. Video / Supplied

Vandals and thieves are targeting sculptures around Auckland, with five incidents in recent weeks.

Auckland Council's Manager of Public Art Hayley Woters told the Herald she is aware of four separate sculptures across Auckland which have been damaged – including the Matakana War Memorial.

One of these incidents has damaged a work of art so badly it has been deemed beyond repair.

Christine Hellyar's Ōwairaka - Statue of a cloaked woman, was vandalised on May 4 and will now need to be removed from Alie Wylie Reserve.

The damage to Ōwairaka - Statue of a cloaked woman. Photo / Supplied

Woters says this incident has been reported to the police as a willful damage incident – and there are several others.

"Francis Upritchard's work Loafers, has had a piece stolen from it. This is currently undergoing assessment for repairs. The Five Rams in Myers Park and the Matakana War Memorial have sustained wilful damage and are currently undergoing assessment for repairs."

Police are also aware of a fifth sculpture, which has been stolen from the Pah Homestead in Hillsborough.

The sculpture, Split by Marté Szirmay, is valued at $40,000 and thieves were caught on CCTV bundling it into the back of a silver sedan.

While the two men were recorded stealing the bronze artwork, they were wearing hoods and masks, and are difficult to identify.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the whereabouts of the sculpture, or who saw something suspicious in the vicinity, contact them on 105.