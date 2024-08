A silver in sailing at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, the National Party hold their annual conference and rent prices continue to rise nationwide. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

Five people have been rescued after their boat capsized in the Manukau Harbour.

The Coastguard said the incident happened near Puketutu Island about 8.20am on Saturday.

The Police Eagle helicopter, Coastguard units from Titirangi and Papakura and Auckland Airport’s hovercraft helped to get the boaties out of the sea.