National is considering bringing a police Eagle helicopter to Canterbury if elected.

There are currently three Eagle helicopters in the country, all based in Auckland.

The Police Air Support Unit, known as the Eagle helicopter, was trialled in Christchurch back in 2020 on a short-term basis, however, the move was never made permanent due to budget restrictions.

On Friday, former police officer Dale Stephens, National’s candidate for the Christchurch Central electorate, said he was backing calls for a police helicopter in the city.

But speaking to Canterbury Mornings with John Macdonald on Newstalk ZB today, he said National hasn’t confirmed whether it would introduce one if it wins next month’s election.

Whether the Eagle helicopter will police the skies of Christchurch will depend on budgets.

Canvassing public opinion over the past few months, Stephens believes that around 70 per cent of residents back a police chopper to help fight crime.

He’s discussed the issue with National’s police spokesman Mark Mitchell many times and he is also a big supporter, he said.

However, no decision has yet been made. It all comes down to the state of the economy and whether it can be factored into the policing budget, Stephens said.

During the police helicopter’s 2020 trial in Christchurch, Stephens said he spoke to local police staff who were “absolutely in favour” of it and having experienced its benefits during his own police career in Auckland, he’s a big backer.

According to police, Eagle normally operates with a crew of three including a civilian pilot and two Tactical Flight Officers, both sworn police officers.

“A crew of three allows the pilot to concentrate solely on flight safety, flying the aircraft while maintaining separation from other air traffic, while the Tactical Flight Officers concentrate on the action below.”

The aircraft are equipped with gyro-stabilised binoculars, a forward-looking infrared camera, night vision equipment, and a night sun spotlight.

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.