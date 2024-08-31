Five reasons why Melbourne is the perfect getaway for the thrifty traveller.
A city break to the cultural hub that is Melbourne doesn’t need to be expensive. In fact, done right, it can be the perfect winter break on a budget, writes Rachel Maher
It’s that time again - the return of the stay-at-home slump. Winter is still in full throttle, albeit we’re at the tail-end.
You can spend endless hours looking for a cure to the winter dim, but one city claims to have found it already.
Just a quick trip over the ditch, Melbourne will help you understand winter does not just need to be the season for curling up on the couch with a book and cuppa - there is fun to be had.
When you start to stroll through the bustling streets, you have the feeling that something truly unique is going to be unveiled around corners, across bridges, down alleyways, and in public squares, defying the idea of hiding and hibernating.
The streets are just as lively but have a more laid-back pace, filled with art galleries, and pubs teeming with happy friends and local goods.
The real heart of Fitzroy though is its thrift shopping.
Whether it’s the local charity op shop or carefully curated retro gems, this suburb has you covered.
Even the most seasoned thrifter will be in awe of Lost and Found, you could spend hours getting lost in the maze of vintage leather, 90s dead stock and 80s denim. Be careful though - you may never want to leave the heaven the thrift gods have bestowed on this store.
Wham bam thank you tram
Free public transport, unheard of! Well, not for Melbourne.
People can travel around a city for free using public transport, and for a small cost (get a MYKI card), they can go outside of it. There are 1700 tram stops spread out across 24 routes. The City Museum, Parliament House, Docklands, Federation Square, Melbourne Aquarium, and the Princess Theatre are some of the must-see locations in the heart of the city.
Walk this way
A lot of Melbourne’s charm can be found tucked away in the alleyways.
Hosier Lane is not to be missed - fringed by vibrant art and political statements that seem to echo Melbourne’s culture.
Stroll to Flinders Lane, where not only will you be flanked by some of the best restaurants in the city, but also the rich history of the city’s first fashion trade.
The exhibition perfectly immortalises their story, making even the biggest religious sceptics believe in a higher power.
They also have a dedicated area for kids, making it the perfect outing for the whole family away from the bite of the cold.
On now until October 6, exhibition prices start at AUD$38 ($41) for adults and $18 for children. A more economical price could be a family ticket (2 adults and three children) for $94.
Take a (cheap) coffee course
Melbourne is renowned for coffee, so why not learn what makes it so good?
With the Rosso Coffee experience, you can elevate your coffee game by embracing your inner barista.
Try a 15-minute ‘Make Your Own’ class and learn key brewing techniques with a hands-on experience. The perfect excuse to hone your skills and drink coffee in an intimate setting with a maximum of four guests. Bonus, it costs a very wallet-friendly AUD$10pp.
If you’re feeling flush, the one-hour roasting experience covers everything from cupping to roasting techniques and costs $125pp.
Either way, baristas will provide expertise and coaching, no matter if you are a novice who is eager to master the fundamentals or if you are an avid coffee enthusiast who wants to upskill your coffee abilities for your sophisticated home kit.
Checklist
MELBOURNE
GETTING THERE
Air NZ, Qantas and Jetstar all fly non-stop from Auckland to Melbourne in approx. 4 hours.