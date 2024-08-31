Better still, Melbourne is the perfect city for a thrifty traveller.

READ MORE: 5 things NZ could learn from a city like Melbourne

Sunset over skyscrapers of Melbourne downtown and Yarra River.

Thrifty Fitzroy

Take the tram, or take the quick, beautiful walk, and make your way to Fitzroy to escape the city buzz and pick up some deals.

There is welcome treasure to be found.

The streets are just as lively but have a more laid-back pace, filled with art galleries, and pubs teeming with happy friends and local goods.

The real heart of Fitzroy though is its thrift shopping.

Whether it’s the local charity op shop or carefully curated retro gems, this suburb has you covered.

Even the most seasoned thrifter will be in awe of Lost and Found, you could spend hours getting lost in the maze of vintage leather, 90s dead stock and 80s denim. Be careful though - you may never want to leave the heaven the thrift gods have bestowed on this store.

Wham bam thank you tram

Free public transport, unheard of! Well, not for Melbourne.

People can travel around a city for free using public transport, and for a small cost (get a MYKI card), they can go outside of it. There are 1700 tram stops spread out across 24 routes. The City Museum, Parliament House, Docklands, Federation Square, Melbourne Aquarium, and the Princess Theatre are some of the must-see locations in the heart of the city.

Melbourne trams run on-road in the largest tram network in the world. Photo / supplied

Walk this way

A lot of Melbourne’s charm can be found tucked away in the alleyways.

Hosier Lane is not to be missed - fringed by vibrant art and political statements that seem to echo Melbourne’s culture.

Stroll to Flinders Lane, where not only will you be flanked by some of the best restaurants in the city, but also the rich history of the city’s first fashion trade.

Cathedral Arcade is beating with old-school Art Deco charm that makes for a decent visit.

Make your own route or sign up for one of the Hidden Secrets Tours for an exceptionally unique guided trip.

A full family day out for less than $100

With 500 objects spanning three millennia of one of the most revered civilisations, Pharaoh is the largest exhibition to have ever been loaned by the British Museum to Melbourne’s NGV art gallery.

The showing took eight years to come to fruition and took 11 months just to pack.

It provides a comprehensive timeline of the magnificence of ancient Egypt, including sculptures, rulers, gods, papyri, priceless jewels, tombs, and coffins.

The National Gallery of Victoria.

It tells the story of how the Ancient Egyptians lived and died according to one philosophy, to have a long reign and be remembered by making offerings to the gods.

The exhibition perfectly immortalises their story, making even the biggest religious sceptics believe in a higher power.

They also have a dedicated area for kids, making it the perfect outing for the whole family away from the bite of the cold.

On now until October 6, exhibition prices start at AUD$38 ($41) for adults and $18 for children. A more economical price could be a family ticket (2 adults and three children) for $94.

Take a (cheap) coffee course

Melbourne is renowned for coffee, so why not learn what makes it so good?

With the Rosso Coffee experience, you can elevate your coffee game by embracing your inner barista.

Try a 15-minute ‘Make Your Own’ class and learn key brewing techniques with a hands-on experience. The perfect excuse to hone your skills and drink coffee in an intimate setting with a maximum of four guests. Bonus, it costs a very wallet-friendly AUD$10pp.

If you’re feeling flush, the one-hour roasting experience covers everything from cupping to roasting techniques and costs $125pp.

Either way, baristas will provide expertise and coaching, no matter if you are a novice who is eager to master the fundamentals or if you are an avid coffee enthusiast who wants to upskill your coffee abilities for your sophisticated home kit.

Checklist

MELBOURNE

GETTING THERE

Air NZ, Qantas and Jetstar all fly non-stop from Auckland to Melbourne in approx. 4 hours.

DETAILS

visitmelbourne.com



