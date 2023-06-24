The slip at Waiomu. Photo / Supplied

Five people spent the night in their cars after becoming trapped by slips on State Highway 25 on the Thames-Coast Rd.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the two “large slips” came down south of Tapu near Ruamahunga and near Waiomu.

They are blocking both lanes and so the road is closed between Tapu and Waiomu.

“Up to five people were caught between the slips last night,” a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

“They are unhurt and waiting with their vehicles at the Ruamahanga boat ramp until a lane is freed up and they can travel out.”

SH25 is closed between Tapu and Waiomu due to two slips. Photo / Supplied

A geotechnical engineer is en route to assess the slips and to ensure it is safe for crews to begin clearing the debris.

Motorists are being warned that the detour is significant, with road users needing to travel via Whangamata and Whitianga to the northern end of the Peninsula.

Multiple trees have also come down overnight and there is debris and rocks on the road between Waiomu and Whakakete Bay.

“Road users are asked to drive with extreme caution.”







